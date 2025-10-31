BAT group to APC leaders: Assess party reward system

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has urged leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review the party’s reward system to ensure that loyal members are duly recognised and empowered for their contributions to the party’s success.

Atoyebi said party members who worked tirelessly for the APC’s victory—through funding, mobilisation, and campaigns—deserve compensation in the form of appointments and empowerment opportunities.

He made the call during the group’s visit to the Lagos State APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, at the party’s secretariat.

Atoyebi stressed the need for fairness and recognition within the party, aligning his position with earlier remarks by former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. He noted that President Tinubu has a longstanding philosophy of raising people, citing the emergence of leaders such as Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others as evidence.

According to him, “true progressive leadership means lifting others and multiplying capacity.”

He reiterated the need for inclusivity, noting that while not everyone can be appointed, “everyone can be carried along.”

He urged party leaders to remember and support those who worked with them when opportunities such as appointments or contracts arise, adding that empowering team members would help them start meaningful ventures.

Atoyebi said the BAT Ideological Group remains committed to the principles of progressivism and inclusive empowerment. He outlined several initiatives planned for 2027 and beyond, including youth political debates, quizzes, street football, and other engagement programmes aimed at mentoring young people.

He described the group’s 2027 strategy as people-driven, focusing on expanding grassroots influence, empowering the youth, and promoting the ideology of progressivism.

Atoyebi expressed gratitude to Ojelabi and the Lagos State Working Committee for their support, pledging the group’s commitment to sustaining President Tinubu’s legacy through leadership training, youth mobilisation, and empowerment.

He added: “Many of those who worked tirelessly for our victory are often not recognised, while those who did little or nothing are empowered. Some of our leaders, governors, senators, political appointees, and ministers have empowered outsiders instead of loyal party members. This is equal to empowering our enemies against our loyalists and supporters.”

Responding, Ojelabi—represented by his deputy, Prince Moshood Mayegun—said the party is determined to work towards ensuring Tinubu’s victory.

He said: “Sincerely, we are overwhelmed by the number you mobilised. You have shown support for the party, and we are happy about it. We share the same vision of promoting the party and ensuring the success of APC in the 2027 elections and beyond.

We deem it necessary to interact with you on how you want to come in and how you want to ensure the success of our party in 2027. This job requires synergy and purposeful collaboration to deliver Tinubu for a second term.”