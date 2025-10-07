Barbee returns to Nigeria, marks homecoming with “Start Over”

By Juliet Ebirim

Afro-Caribbean recording artist, performer and entrepreneur, Eselebor Faith Barbee has made a radiant return to her father’s homeland, Nigeria, marking a proud and powerful new era in her international career.

Fresh from captivating festival performances in Ghana and Sardinia, Italy, the global star arrives in Nigeria to promote her inspiring new single “Start Over” while expanding her fast-growing lifestyle and fitness brand, Bratties across Africa.

Born in New York City to a Nigerian father and Jamaican mother, Eselebor Faith Barbee’s story is one of deep cultural connection and global influence. Though raised between continents, she spent time in Nigeria as a child, where some of her most cherished memories were made, riding motorbikes through the city with her family and getting her hair braided in the village.

“Those memories are priceless,” Barbee recalled. “Nigeria gave me my roots, the laughter, the family warmth, and the strength that shaped me. Coming back now feels like coming full circle.”

Barbee later attended school in Jamaica, where her love for music blossomed and her distinctive sound began to form, blending Afro R&B, pop, and island soul into a style that transcends borders. “Jamaica gave me rhythm and grace, Nigeria gave me pride and purpose,” she said. “I’m the bridge between both worlds.”

Her breakthrough single “Missing You”, a reggae R&B duet with Junior Kelly, became a massive hit in Jamaica, the United Kingdom, and West Africa, establishing her as a unique international voice. She later collaborated with dancehall legend Beenie Man on songs like “Paddy Cake,” “Give It Up,” and “Diva in My Sneakers,” as well as with U.S. rapper Trina on “Come See Bout Me.”

Eselebor Faith Barbee’s soulful catalogue also includes “Chemistry,” a smooth, romantic record that remains a fan favorite. Her latest single “Start Over” continues that emotional depth, offering an empowering message about rebirth, resilience, and self-love.

“‘Start Over’ is my truth,” she shared. “It’s about growth, grace, and giving yourself permission to begin again no matter what life throws at you.”

Beyond the music, Barbee revealed that her fitness and lifestyle brand is a celebration of strength and femininity, blending beauty, wellness and empowerment. “Bratties is about the glow that comes from within. It’s a movement for women who work hard, stay disciplined, and believe in themselves.” she said.

Now back in Nigeria, Barbee plans to embark on a media tour, collaborate with local producers, and connect with fans through special performances and wellness events. Her return represents both a homecoming and a new beginning, a fusion of her African heritage, Caribbean rhythm, and global influence.

“I’m home,” she remarked. “Nigeria raised my roots. Jamaica shaped my rhythm. Bratties represents the woman I’ve become. This is my moment to start over, stronger, wiser, and full of love.”

Behind this exciting new chapter is her manager, Adeoye Toheeb Ademola, popularly known as Kenturky of Istanbul, the CEO of PTT Entertainment, who continues to steer Barbee’s global vision with precision and passion.