Baptist ministers warn against silence in face of injustice

—Urge Christians to Obtain PVCs Ahead of 2027 Polls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The 65th Annual Ministers’ Conference of the Baptist Theological Seminary, Kaduna, has urged church leaders to speak out boldly against corruption, injustice, and moral decay in Nigeria, warning that silence in the face of wrongdoing undermines the moral authority of the Church.

The week-long conference, held from October 6–10, 2025, at the Seminary, was themed “The Authority of Scripture and the Mission of the Church in Troubled Times.” It brought together pastors, theologians, and church leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), representing over four million Baptist members, 4,000 pastors, and more than 5,000 churches.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, the ministers reaffirmed the supreme authority of the Holy Scriptures as the inspired Word of God and the ultimate guide for faith, morality, and conduct. They maintained that national renewal and peace can only be achieved through obedience to God’s Word.

The communiqué charged pastors to model honesty, humility, and compassion in leadership, stressing that the Church must not only preach salvation but also demonstrate integrity through righteous living and service that confronts corruption and social decay.

The ministers also cautioned against extravagant and financially burdensome weddings and burials, describing such practices as unbiblical and discouraging to families and young couples. They emphasized that Scripture supersedes cultural norms and urged Christians to model moderation and godly marriages that honor Christ.

Expressing concern over voter apathy among Christians, the conference tasked pastors to mobilize members to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing political participation as both a civic responsibility and a moral obligation for believers.

The ministers commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for efforts aimed at improving security and promoting national unity, while calling for sustained reforms, grassroots peacebuilding, and justice for victims of violence.

On the recent move by the United States Senate to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) over alleged religious freedom violations, the conference acknowledged that Christians face persecution and discrimination but cautioned that such a designation could worsen insecurity and restrict access to vital international support.

Instead, the ministers urged foreign governments and international partners to adopt constructive and collaborative approaches in assisting Nigeria to address its religious and security challenges.

The communiqué also lamented the impact of banditry, insurgency, and unemployment on livelihoods and community cohesion, urging government at all levels to govern with the fear of God and adopt people-centered economic policies.

The document was signed by Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of the Board of Governors, and Rev. Dr. Mannaseh Panpe, Acting President of the Seminary, who expressed optimism that the resolutions would strengthen the Church’s mission in Northern Nigeria and beyond.