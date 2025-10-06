Bandits in fresh attacks kill Pastor, village head, kidnap two others in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Bandits on Sunday in fresh attacks killed one person, kidnapped two others, including the village head of Rani in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Also, a Pastor with the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Rev. James Audu Issa, in Ekati village, also in Patigi local government area of the state, was reportedly killed after the payment of ransom to the bandits by his relatives.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants killed the cleric after collecting ransom from his family.

According to reports, Issa was abducted on August 28, and they have been demanding a ransom.

Vanguard gathered that his abductors allegedly demanded ₦100 million ransom,but the family pleaded and bargained for ₦ 5 million, which was paid to the bandits to secure his release.

It was after receiving the N5 million that the kidnappers demanded additional ₦45 million, but “they later killed him at the weekend before further talks could resume,” a local told journalists.

One of the community leaders who pleaded not to be mentioned in print described the killing as a “disturbing escalation” in the operations of criminal gangs in Kwara North, lamenting that residents now live in fear and despair.

He said the brutal murder of the pastor highlights the growing impunity of bandits, who continue to terrorize rural areas with kidnappings, extortion, and killings.

Also on Sunday, Vanguard reliably gathered that the assassins invaded Rani village in the evening, shooting sporadically into the air, causing panic and kidnapped two persons while the villagers were about to observe Maghrib,the evening prayer.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin on Monday that the assailants were said to have killed two before taking away the village head and one person.

Sources close to the town said that the development has created serious fear in the village, as the assailants have yet to get in touch with the families of the victims for the payment of ransom.

He lamented that: “security situation here in Rani village (Patigi) remains tense, we are still where we were

“We can no longer move around,talk less of going to the farm, because we are not sure of coming back, and we can no longer do other businesses. We are appealing to the state and federal governments to come to our rescue.

“We are indeed appealing to the authorities to deploy more troops to the Patigi district of the state so as to bring calm and lasting peace to the area,” he said

However, a senior police officer with the Patigi Divisional Police Office in Patigi confirmed the incident.

He said, “We have informed the state police command for further action and to ensure the rescue of the victims.”

Vanguard News