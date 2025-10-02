Bandits abduct two councillors, chief Imam in Zamfara

FILE IMAGE

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Armed bandits have abducted two serving councilors and a Chief Imam in Zamfara State.

The victims, identified as Surajo Dangaladima, Councilor representing Gidan Goga Ward, and Rabi’u Bashari, Councilor representing Tsubiri Ward, both in Maradun Local Government Area, were seized on Wednesday night at Tsunami Quarters, Gusau, along with the Chief Imam of the area.

Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Hon. Sanusi Dosara, who confirmed the incident, explained that the abduction occurred in Gusau and not within Maradun. He disclosed that the bandits’ original target was a resident of Kaura-Namoda living in the area, but when they failed to locate him, they abducted the councilors and the Imam.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, also confirmed the incident. He said the command had deployed additional personnel to the area and assured that efforts were underway to trace the criminals and rescue the victims.

Abubakar urged residents to provide security agencies with timely and useful information about suspicious movements or criminal activities in their communities.