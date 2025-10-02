Bandits abduct police officer in Kwara

Ezra John, Kwara police officer abducted by bandits

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Armed bandits have reportedly kidnapped a Nigerian police officer, Mr Ezra John, who is attached to the Lade Division in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the officer was abducted early Thursday morning while returning from official duty at Patigi General Hospital to his base in Lade.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Patigi–Lade road, a route that has recently gained notoriety for frequent criminal attacks.

The abduction has heightened concerns over growing insecurity in Patigi and its environs, with renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect lives and property.

Contacted yesterday, a senior police officer attached to the Patigi Divisional Police Office at Patigi, who sought anonymity, confirmed the ugly development.

He said that, “We have informed the state police command about the incident, and all efforts are ongoing to rescue the police officer.”

Efforts to confirm the development from Commissioner of Police Adekimi Ojo weren’t successful at press time, as he didn’t answer several calls to his phone.

Vanguard, however, gathered that he was in the entourage of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was currently in Okeode to visit the community over the last Sunday morning bandits’ attack, where no fewer than eleven persons were killed while a yet-to-be-specified number of persons were kidnapped.