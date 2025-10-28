Bandit Attacks: Reps move to establish military base in Plateau

…as Gagdi raises alarm over killings, kidnappings, and displacement in Kanam constituency

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity and recurrent flood disasters ravaging communities in the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved on Tuesday by Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC–Plateau), who lamented the persistent wave of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and environmental disasters affecting several communities, particularly in the Garga area of Kanam Local Government.

Gagdi, who chairs the House Committee on Navy, described the situation as “dire and deeply distressing,” noting that despite several appeals and previous interventions, the crisis continues to escalate.

“Since 2022, my constituency has been under siege. Armed bandits, sometimes aided by local collaborators, have turned our once peaceful communities into killing fields. People can no longer go to their farms. Markets are being burnt, homes destroyed, and lives lost with impunity,” Gagdi stated.

The lawmaker recounted the recent abduction of two village heads — Mallam Hudu Alhassan Musa of Shuwaka and Mallam Zubairu Garba Usman of Birbyeng — noting that one was reportedly killed in captivity while the other remains in the hands of his abductors.

He further disclosed that hundreds of cattle have been rustled, local markets razed, and many communities displaced, warning that continued insecurity could worsen food shortages and poverty across the region.

Gagdi also highlighted the impact of flooding and rainstorms, which have destroyed farmlands, homes, and key infrastructure, compounding the suffering of residents in the affected local government areas.

Expressing frustration, the lawmaker noted that this was the third time he had brought the matter before the House, yet “security presence remains grossly inadequate, and humanitarian support almost non-existent.”

He cautioned that unless urgent measures are implemented, the situation could degenerate into a total breakdown of law and order.

After adopting the motion, the House resolved to: Urge the Chief of Defence Staff to establish a Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Garga, Kanam Local Government Area, to ensure rapid military response to insecurity; Call on the Inspector-General of Police to create a Divisional Police Headquarters in the Gum area of Kanam; Direct the Commandant General of the NSCDC to set up a Divisional Office in Gwamlar to strengthen joint security operations; Urge the Department of State Services (DSS) to extend its special operations to Kanam and conduct intelligence-led raids on identified flashpoints; and Call on NEMA and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Disaster Management to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation assistance to victims of banditry and flooding.

The House further mandated its Committees on Defence, Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Interior, and Legislative Compliance to investigate the situation and report back within two months.