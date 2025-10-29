Home » News » Badaru receives new service chiefs, stresses unity, strategic direction
News

October 29, 2025

Badaru receives new service chiefs, stresses unity, strategic direction

Badaru receives new service chiefs, stresses unity, strategic direction

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs on a maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O. O. Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. W. Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I. Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke.

A statement from the Minister’s office said the visit highlighted his commitment to fostering unity, collaboration, and strategic leadership within the Armed Forces.

“The visit underscores the Minister’s resolve to build a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose,” the statement read.

The Minister emphasized the need for a unified strategy and decisive action in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests, in line with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.