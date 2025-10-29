Badaru receives new service chiefs, stresses unity, strategic direction

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs on a maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O. O. Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. W. Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I. Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke.

A statement from the Minister’s office said the visit highlighted his commitment to fostering unity, collaboration, and strategic leadership within the Armed Forces.

“The visit underscores the Minister’s resolve to build a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose,” the statement read.

The Minister emphasized the need for a unified strategy and decisive action in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests, in line with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.