Badagry APC leader immortalised as Sanwo-Olu names housing estate in his honour

By Esther Onyegbula

Mrs. Arinola Ajose, widow of the late Dr. Sunny Ajose, the Badagry Apex Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed deep appreciation to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for naming a 420-unit housing estate in honour of her late husband.

In a statement signed by Prince Sunday Oke on behalf of the family, Mrs. Ajose described the gesture as a “moment of great pride and appreciation” for the entire Badagry Federation, noting that the honour immortalizes a man who gave his all in service to Lagos State and its people.

“We are deeply grateful to our esteemed Governor for this thoughtful and well-deserved recognition,” she said. “By naming this housing estate after late Dr. Ajose, our Governor has paid tribute to his memory and preserved his legacy for generations to come. This gesture reflects the deep respect and admiration that our Governor has for those who have selflessly served our state.”

She added that the immortalization of her husband’s name would continue to serve as a source of pride and inspiration to his family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Badagry.

“It serves as a reminder of the remarkable impact he had on the community and the lives he touched through his dedicated service,” Mrs. Ajose stated. “On behalf of the family, I express our sincere appreciation to the Governor for this noble gesture. We pray that God continues to bless him with wisdom and strength as he leads our state to greater heights.”

She also extended appreciation to Lagos residents who supported the recognition, urging them to uphold the late Ajose’s values of selflessness and service to humanity.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us be reminded of the legacy of Dr. Ajose and strive to embody his selfless spirit in our own lives. May his memory continue to inspire us to serve our community and make our state a better place for all,” she said.

The late Dr. Sunny Ajose was a distinguished member of the Lagos State Executive Council under then-Governor Bola Tinubu, serving in various capacities, including as Deputy State Chairman of the APC. A seasoned politician and public administrator, he was widely regarded as a selfless leader whose commitment to the welfare of Lagosians left an enduring legacy of service.