Bad governance, not Shari’ah, fuels insecurity — SCSN replies Kukah

Bishop Matthew Kukah

…Says insecurity caused by bad governance, not Islamic law

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has faulted recent comments by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, suggesting that the implementation of Shari’ah law in northern Nigeria fuels violence and division.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of its Kaduna State Chapter, Engr. AbdurRahman Hassan, the Council described Bishop Kukah’s remarks as a “misconception that ignores both history and fact,” insisting that Shari’ah is neither a political tool nor an instrument of violence, but a system of moral discipline and justice deeply rooted in Islamic faith and tradition.

According to the Council, when properly applied with fairness, due process, and oversight, Shari’ah promotes justice, order, and social harmony. It maintained that most conflicts in northern Nigeria are products of corruption, bad governance, and social inequality—not religion.

“Shari’ah has been part of the lives of Muslims in northern Nigeria for centuries before colonial rule,” the statement read. “It remains a way of life for millions who follow it peacefully and voluntarily. To dismiss or ridicule it is to disregard the culture and identity of an entire people who have coexisted with their Christian neighbours in mutual respect.”

The Council reminded religious leaders that mutual respect between faiths must be reciprocal, noting that “no responsible Muslim scholar attacks Canon Law; likewise, no Christian cleric should insult Shari’ah.”

It further emphasized that Nigeria’s federal system already accommodates multiple legal traditions—including customary and religious laws—demonstrating that diversity can coexist with unity.

Challenging Bishop Kukah, the Council urged him to propose how Canon Law could be formally applied in Christian-majority states if he truly believes in fairness and equity.

“Such a proposal would reveal whether the objection to Shari’ah stems from principle or prejudice,” the Council added.

It stressed that the true test of any legal system—religious or secular—lies in its ability to protect rights, promote justice, and foster peace, noting that these are the same objectives Shari’ah seeks to achieve when rightly understood and properly implemented.

The Council therefore called on all clerics to exercise restraint and responsibility when commenting on sensitive national issues, warning that careless remarks could deepen misunderstanding among Nigeria’s diverse faith communities.

“Let us focus on building a just Nigeria where every faith is respected and no community feels targeted for practicing its belief,” the statement concluded.