Babcock lecturer, Adetayo, again emerges among top global scientist

By Adesina Wahab

A lecturer in the Department of Information Resources Management at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, Dr Adebowale J. Adetayo, has for the second consecutive year been recognized as one of the world’s top two percent scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier.

This prestigious ranking, based on the latest 2025 data update from Elsevier’s Scopus database, highlights the most impactful researchers globally across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

What makes this even more meaningful is the rigorous methodology behind it. The selection draws from nearly seven million scientists worldwide, using standardized metrics like citations received, the h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, and a composite c-score—both with and without self-citations.

Commenting on the development, Adetayo said, “It is not just about volume; it is about true influence and contributions that shape our understanding of my field. To be in the top 2% two years running is a humbling validation of the late nights, collaborative breakthroughs, and persistent curiosity that drive my work at the university.

A huge shout out to my incredible collaborators, mentors, and teams who have been part of this journey—your insights and support have been the real game-changers. None of this happens in a vacuum. I also want to thank God for the strength and guidance to pursue this path of knowledge and impact.”

He commended the management of BU, colleagues and others in the field of information and library science for their support and encouragement, promising not to lower his guard and keep aiming for the best in the field.