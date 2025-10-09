Babangida Onimisi Isah becomes NYCN president

By Nnasom David

In a keenly contested election, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah has emerged as the new President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN). The election, held under the auspices of the National Transition Committee (NTC), was widely praised for its transparency and fairness.

According to the results, Isah, a dynamic leader from Kogi State, secured 243 votes out of 497 accredited votes, narrowly beating his closest rival, Comr Ahmad Rufai Abubakar from Kebbi State, who garnered 228 votes. There were 26 invalid votes, which did not affect the overall outcome of the election.

The NYCN is a prominent platform for Nigerian youth to engage in leadership, development, and nation-building. As President, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah will lead the council in promoting youth empowerment, education, and civic engagement. His vision for the NYCN is expected to inspire and motivate young Nigerians to participate in the country’s growth and development.

In his acceptance speech, Isah thanked the delegates for their support and pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of Nigerian youth. He emphasized the need for inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in the council’s operations. With his election, the NYCN looks forward to a new era of leadership and progress.