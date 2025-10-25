Azeez Kunle Akinbode champions data analytics adoption across corporate Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

As businesses across Africa accelerate their digital transformation journeys, Nigerian data analytics advocate, Azeez Kunle Akinbode, has emerged as a driving force in helping organizations turn raw data into actionable insights. His professional milestones at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Axxela Limited underscore the growing shift toward evidence-based management within Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

During his tenure at PwC’s Deals Advisory Unit, Akinbode played a pivotal role in several high-profile investment and merger projects by integrating analytics into traditional consulting frameworks. Leveraging tools such as Power BI and advanced Excel modeling, he empowered clients to visualize profitability scenarios, assess acquisition risks, and evaluate cross-border opportunities.

“Our goal was to make those stories clear and dynamic so decision-makers could explore the data, not just read static reports,” Akinbode explained.

At Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power infrastructure firm, he further deepened the culture of data-driven decision-making. Collaborating with management, IT teams, and other departments, Akinbode spearheaded the design and development of a centralized operational database that unified previously fragmented company data. This innovation enhanced reporting accuracy, improved data reliability, and led to the creation of an interactive Management Information System (MIS) dashboard that provided real-time insights into volumes, customers, revenues, and operations across subsidiaries.

“We wanted management to see performance at a glance — volumes, customers, revenue, operations — all in one place,” he said. “That dashboard became a living pulse for decision-making.”

The analytics ecosystem he helped establish not only enhanced operational transparency but also enabled Axxela’s leadership to make quicker, data-backed decisions on critical business matters such as pipeline expansion and customer engagement strategies.

Industry analysts say such projects exemplify a broader transformation in Nigeria’s corporate sector, as more organizations transition from static spreadsheets to dynamic business intelligence platforms that combine visualization, predictive modeling, and automated reporting.

Now poised to pursue a Master’s degree in Applied Statistics (Business Analytics) in the United States, Akinbode views his academic pursuit as a continuation of his mission to strengthen data-led practices.

“The goal is to bring advanced analytics back into real-world decision-making — across sectors and across borders,” he said.