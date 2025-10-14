Ayomide Zainab drums support for single mothers’ education, economic empowerment, others

By Vera Opia

Founder of the non-profit initiative Secure Her Pride, Ayomide Zainab, has called for increased support for single mothers across Nigeria, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

She made the call during her organisation’s first community outreach programme, held on October 11 at Agboyi Ilaje Community, Ogudu, Lagos, to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

The event brought smiles to the faces of over 50 families, as beneficiaries received food packs and cash gifts aimed at easing their financial burdens and giving them a renewed sense of hope.

Speaking at the event, Zainab said her initiative was inspired by her personal experience and the sacrifices of her mother, who raised her single-handedly.

“I was raised by a single mother who worked tirelessly to provide for me despite many challenges. Watching her struggle instilled in me a deep desire to support women like her—to remind them that they are not alone and that with the right support, they can rise again,” she said.

Zainab explained that her foundation was created to help women rebuild their lives through initiatives that promote self-reliance, education, and access to essential healthcare services.

According to her, “When a woman regains her pride, she rebuilds her home, uplifts her children, and strengthens her community.”

Community members expressed appreciation for the outreach, describing it as timely and impactful. Beneficiaries said the gesture rekindled hope for struggling mothers within the Agboyi Ilaje area.

Zainab added that her initiative plans to roll out more sustainable empowerment programmes across the country to help single mothers gain financial independence and stability.