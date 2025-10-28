Ayen community urges police presence, seeks full probe of July 23 attacks

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The indigenous people of Ayen community in Edo State have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to maintain the deployment of police personnel to the area, saying peace has not yet been fully restored.

The appeal follows a recent call by a local traditional chief for the withdrawal of police, which some community members said did not reflect the broader view of residents.

In a statement issued by the community’s youth spokesperson, Jolly Ogieva, the group said the July 23 attack on the community remains a major concern and asked that the incident be fully investigated so victims and families can obtain justice.

“The security situation remains fragile. We welcome the presence of security personnel and urge authorities to complete investigations into the attacks and ensure the safety of all residents,” the statement said.

The youth leaders also stressed the importance of following traditional protocols for determining who speaks for the community, and asked that community leadership processes be respected.

The Ayen community commended the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for their efforts to address insecurity in the area, and said they would cooperate with security agencies to restore lasting peace.

“We dissociate ourselves from any call that would undermine ongoing security efforts. The police presence is necessary until normalcy is fully re-established,” the statement added.