Ayakoro naval base ‘ll help tackle illegal oil bunkering, kidnappings along waterways -Ogbuku

…as NDDC unveils naval base in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has expressed the confidence that the naval base built by the Commission in Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State will help to fight illegal bunkering and kidnapping activities along the waterways.

Ogbuku, who stated this in his address on Friday during the official unveiling of the strategic naval base in Ayakoro Community, explained that the siting of the naval base in the community was instructive because of its critical positioning as a gateway “for kidnappers and all those involved in illegal oil bunkering, artisanal oil refining.”

He commended security agencies for their sacrifices and ensuring.projects embarked upon by the Commission are completed on schedule, adding that the partnership with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies across the Niger-Delta region was informed by the reasoning that security and development are intertwined.

Ogbuku assured the people of the Niger Delta region President Bola Tinubu passion and commitment to the development of the region line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that President Tinubu gave the NDDC board marching orders upon assumption of office for a “reformed and renewed NDDC”, stressing that the board has strictly adhered to the KPI’s and directives of Mr President which has resulted in impactful projects being delivered.

His words: “This particular location was chosen by the Nigerian Navy because of its critical positioning. From this junction because there a creek that takes you to Sangana in Southern Ijaw, and if this point is not blocked our safety would be challenged.In the past, kidnappers and all those involved in illegal oil bunkering and artisanal oil refining carry their products from this place through Onuebum, so with this facility here, that puts a stop to criminality through this area.

“Our partnership with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies across the Niger-Delta region was informed by the reasoning that security and development are intertwined, they are the ones out there ensuring that we sleep peacefully, and because they have done their jobs very well that is why you see projects springing up across the Niger-Delta region.

“If not for their support, we would not be able to carry out these projects to conclusion.There was a time when contractors were afraid of going to certain parts of the Niger-Delta due to the fear of militants and criminals but today I can tell you that the Niger-Delta is one of the most peaceful regions in Nigeria due to the active performances of security agents in the region.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas, represented by Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, said the provision of the naval base was a demonstration of a clear understanding of the security needs of the coastal communities and the critical role the Navy plays in protecting lives, livelihoods and economic assets in the region.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, represented by the Coordinator of State Community Peace Corps, Brigadier General Eric Angaye (Rtd.), stated that the Niger Delta region was critical to Nigeria’s oil economy as the region contributes substantially to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, noting that it was evident that most of Nigeria’s maritime domain and international coastline outside of Lagos, all of which are within the Gulf of Guinea, are in the coast of the Niger Delta.

In his speech on behalf of Ayakoro Community, Chief Clever Akpotu, said the event was a clear testament of the determination of the current administration to enhance security in the waterways, adding that crime has greatly reduced in the Ekole creek due to the presence of the naval base in Ayakoro community. He also expressed gratitude for the appointment of Dr Samuel Ogbuku who hails from the community.

The projects unveiled includes a fully furnished administrative block, a fully furnished accommodation block, a fully furnished 40 man houseboat equipped with two units 100 kva hp generator, two gunboats with two units 200 kva Yamaha generators, a 60 kva solar inverter systems installed in both the administrative and accommodation blocks as back up power supply, a 30 kva solar inverter installed in the 40-man houseboat as backup power supply, and full option Toyota Hilux for operational use, a newly built operational floating jetty, a set of satellite radio receivers for proper and effective communication.