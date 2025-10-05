Awakan’s appointment as NTDC boss will boost Nigeria’s global image – Akanni

By Henry Obetta

The Publisher of The Drum Online (Pan-Afrikan) and Convener of the annual Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada, Prince Segun Akanni has congratulated Mr. Ola Awakan of TV Continental (TVC) on his appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, by President Bola Tinubu.



Awakan a seasoned journalist, news producer, cultural advocate, and Initiator of the Echoes of the Drums was approved as Director General of NTDC by President Tinubu to reflect his commitment to bringing fresh expertise into the tourism sector to help strengthen Nigeria’s economy and global image. Beginning September 2, 2025, Awakan will serve an initial four-year term.



Prince Akanni, in a statement, advised Awakan to prioritise collaborations with private-sector players and other key stakeholders in the tourism industry, in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify the economy and establish tourism as a major driver of economic growth.



He said: “With Awakan’s expertise and commitment, I believe the NTDC will drive sustainable tourism initiatives, strengthen industry capacity, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.



“Your dedication and leadership skills will be a great asset to your new team.”



As DG, Awakan will oversee the activities of the NTDC, the federal agency responsible for developing and promoting Nigeria’s tourism industry.

The Corporation plays a central role in identifying and marketing tourist sites, fostering both domestic and foreign tourism, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure, and positioning tourism as a key revenue-generating sector for Nigeria.