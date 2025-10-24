Awakan assumes office as NTDA DG, pledges to drive Renewed Hope Agenda through tourism

*The new Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Awakan, receiving the hand-over note from Mr. Ovie Esewhaye at the NTDA Village Hall, Abuja during the week.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The new Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Awakan, has assumed office in Abuja, promising to reposition Nigeria’s tourism industry through innovation, collaboration, and effective delivery of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Awakan, a seasoned journalist and culture enthusiast, said his leadership would focus on creativity, inclusivity, and teamwork to strengthen the Authority’s mandate and attract investment into the sector.

He was received by the NTDA Management Team led by Mr. Ovie Esewhaye, the Director overseeing the Office of the Director-General, who handed over the official notes before Awakan met with Directors, toured the agency’s facilities, and addressed staff at the NTDA Village Hall.

In his maiden address, Awakan expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that his administration would deliver meaningful results for the tourism industry.

“I’m happy to be here; this is a new dawn. There’s a lot to be done, and by the grace of God, it will be done,” he said.

“Let me start by appreciating the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda through tourism.”

He also commended the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, for her commitment to repositioning the sector despite limited resources.

“The responsibility bestowed on her is weighty, and even with limited resources, she has been able to push ahead. I am here to complement her efforts,” he noted.

While acknowledging the contributions of his predecessors, Awakan pledged to consolidate on their achievements and build a more efficient and responsive NTDA capable of boosting Nigeria’s image as a preferred destination for tourists and investors.

“My predecessors have done excellently well to the best of their ability, and the baton of leadership has been passed to me. I will take it up from here,” he affirmed.

Emphasizing teamwork and open communication, he urged staff to embrace creativity and collective effort in advancing the Authority’s objectives.

“We need newness, freshness, and I can’t do it alone. We need collaborative effort,” he said.

“I operate an open-door policy; no idea is a bad idea, it can be refined into a fantastic one. Let’s make history together and make Mr. President proud.”

An award-winning journalist, dramatist, poet, and culture advocate, Mr. Olayiwola Awakan brings decades of experience in media and creative enterprise to his new role.

His appointment, observers say, reflects President Tinubu’s resolve to harness culture and tourism as catalysts for economic diversification and national development.