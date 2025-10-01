Automobile firm unveils service center In Abuja

An indigenous Automobile Company, Mujaf Automobile Nigeria Limited has commissioned an auto service centre in Abuja to offer maintenance services for all types of Toyota products in Nigeria.

The center, commissioned on Thursday, is located at Wuse 2.

Speaking, at the commissioning ceremony, the senior partner from Dubai, Mohammed Ali said, the company has been active in the automotive industry since 1988, with extensive experience working across all types of vehicles.

He added that since 2005, they have working in partnership with Alhaji Abubakar, MD Mujaf Automobile Nigeria Limited on a range of automotive projects in Nigeria.

He revealed that the company sold 1500, units of Toyota products in the first year of its operations in Nigeria and 2,500 units of Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes Benz while expecting to sell 7,000 units by the end of this year.