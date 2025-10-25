‘Audacious Man of Possibilities’: Praises, as Oramah exits Afreximbank

Prof. Benedict Oramah

Prof. Benedict Oramah, the outgoing President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, has received praises for his visionary and impactful leadership.

Oramah received the compliment at a Farewell and Investiture Ceremony held at the St. Regis Al Masa Convention Centre in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

He was commended for successfully transforming bold ideas into shared African progress.

Under the theme “Decades of Impact as Building blocks for a Prosperous Future,” the two-day event stands as a defining moment for both the Bank and Global Africa, celebrating a legacy of Oramah’s achievement.

The event also heralds a new era of transformation under the incoming president of Afreximbank, Dr George Elombi.

A former Afreximbank President and Chairman of the Board, Mr Jean-Louis Ekra, said Oramah was a visionary leader in African development finance, whose passion for writing and dedication were legendary.

“In 1996, he joined the bank as an executive vice-president, impressing colleagues with his `impressive command of banking and finance’ despite his academic background in agricultural economics.

“At the investiture of President Benedict Oramah, on September 21st 2015, I made the statement that ‘For nearly two decades as my colleague and close collaborator, he has consistently demonstrated his deep attachment, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to the growth and development of the bank.

“I believe that Professor Oramah is the right man for the bank at this time; and Afreximbank is certainly the right institution to confront Africa’s trade finance challenges’.

“Ten years later, I am profoundly moved to witness that Prof. Oramah has not only fulfilled that mandate, but has far surpassed every expectation.”

He also lauded his wife, Chinelo, for her silent support as she managed their home while he worked tirelessly, waiting until their “three beautiful daughters had grown to young women” before pursuing her own aspirations.

Dr George Elombi, incoming President and Chairman, Board of Directors, Afreximbank, praised his predecessor, Oramah, for transforming the institution from a modest bank into what he described as “Africa’s development supermarket.”

Elombi commended Oramah’s “clear vision and determination” in accelerating Africa’s trade and deepening the continent’s economic integration.

“When he assumed office in 2015, his vision was clear, building upon the foundation established by his predecessor, and propelling the bank to become a leading force in Africa’s development,” he said.

He also described Oramah as “a generous and energetic leader”, saying his energy and courage are very evident.

He highlighted key achievements during Oramah’s tenure to include the establishment of specialised entities such as the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the Project Preparation Facility,and the African Medical Centre of Excellence,.

These, he said, contributed to building a more inclusive and sustainable economic foundation for the continent.

On Oramah’s attributes, pioneer President at Afreximbank, Mr Christopher Edordu, identified him as being audacious.

He said Oramah was great in prolific writing, courageous, an innovation machine, entrepreneurial, and a repository of culture accumulation, among others.

Dangote

Mr Aliko Dangote, Founder & President/Chief Executive, Dangote Group, said: “The man Oramah is the man that makes impossible, possible.

“Courageous, visionary, and bold. Under your leadership, I think African dreams and aspirations were actually materialised by Afreximbank. You are Africa’s crisis-solving bank.”

Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada was represented by Amb. Richard Nixon, Senior Resident Ambassador and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Grenada, Nixon.

He said: “It is with deep respect and admiration that I stand with all of you in joining the honour of a man whose vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment has left a mark on the African continent and its diaspora.

“On behalf of the government and people of Grenada and indeed the Caribbean, I extend my personal appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to you and your family; knowing fully well that the influence and legacy will remain alive in us and in generations to come.”

Dr Gulan Mufti, a professor of Haemato-Oncology in King’s College Hospital, London, praised Oramah for his resilience and gratitude, noting his determination to help others.

Mufti said that Oramah’s concern and proactive approach to improving healthcare were as commendable and inspiring.

He narrated Oramah’s bout with leukemia and how upon recovering, Oramah determined to set up a world class health facility, resulting to the establishment of the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE).

He also noted Oramah’s dedication to documenting and remembering important information.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun, said: `There are people who have visions but no platform. There are people who have platforms, but no vision.

“We celebrate Oramah the intellectual; Oramah the brave, bold and audacious, Oramah the inspirational banker; and Oramah – the solution.”

The President and CEO, The Whitaker Group, Rosa Whittaker, said :“Prof Oramah was extraordinarily visionary; he has incredible amount of courage and ability to stand up’’.

Also, the Executive Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mrs Kanayo Awani, eulogised Oramah for his drive for empathy and humility.

To Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, he is a man of tremendous courage, vision and boldness.

The Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, noted that under the leadership of Oramah, Afreximbank did much.

An Actor and Entrepreneur, Boris Kodjoe, said Oramah had true commitment to Africa and beyond, demonstrating that an African institution could deliver for Africa.

Mr Didier Drogba, of Didier Drogba Foundation, thanked Oramah for making Afreximbank more connected to the continent and the people.

For Mr Daniel Best, CEO, Caribbean Development Bank, Oramah’s tenure was highly impactful and productive.

The Secretary General of AfCFTA Secretariat, Mr Wamkele Mene, lauded Oramah for his commitment and dedication especially to public service.

The EVP Global Trade Bank, Afrexim, Mr Haytham El Maayergi, said it was inspring to see Oramah’s visions turn to reality.

Remarking, Oramah urged his team to remain steadfast, likening their opportunity to “winning the lottery to work in the bank’’.

“You are one of the few that won the lottery to fight for those things all Africans want – dignity for themselves, good high paying jobs, good health care.

“You are the ones who won the lottery to make Africa the greener pasture. You can be the master of your destiny’’ .

He urged them to be courageous, having worked so hard, tasking them to be loyal to Elombi, his successor.

“Just as you have supported me, I want you to support Dr George Elombi who is taking over from me,’’ he said.

