Audacia Cultiva farmland lease project launches across four states

By Kenneth Oboh

Nigerians now have a new way to invest in agriculture without stepping onto the farm, thanks to the launch of Audacia Cultiva, a farmland lease project unveiled by Audacia Properties.

The initiative, which debuts simultaneously in Ibadan (Oyo State), Lagos, Abeokuta (Ogun State), and Abuja (FCT), promises to connect investors with fertile farmland while leaving the farming process to professionals.

According to the company, participants will be able to lease farmland at affordable rates, while Audacia handles land preparation, planting, and harvesting. Returns are expected from both crop yields and the appreciation of farmland value over time.

Strategic Locations

In Ibadan, where cassava thrives, the project is expected to boost large-scale food production.

In Lagos, investors are drawn by the city’s booming real estate market and the desire to diversify portfolios.

Abeokuta, with its vast farmlands and proximity to Lagos, offers a bridge between agriculture and trade.

And in Abuja, the federal capital, Cultiva is being pitched as a prestige investment for premium clients.

Food and Wealth Security

Speaking at the unveiling, Audacia Properties’ CEO Bright Sekoni said the project was designed to address food inflation while giving Nigerians a chance to build wealth.

“Cultiva is more than farmland – it’s a movement. Nigerians don’t need to become farmers to benefit from agriculture anymore,” Sekoni told reporters.

Realtors Conference Launch

The initiative will formally roll out at the Audacia at 4 Realtors Conference in Ibadan, themed “Against All Odds.”

Realtors, investors, and stakeholders are expected to gather to learn about how Cultiva fits into the company’s broader vision of merging real estate, agriculture, and technology.

Reactions

Economists say the model could appeal to urban Nigerians, especially young professionals and diaspora investors.

Agricultural experts welcomed the project as a step toward reducing Nigeria’s dependence on food imports.

With 200 acres already open for leasing across the four locations, industry watchers believe Audacia Cultiva could spark a new wave of agro-real estate projects nationwide.