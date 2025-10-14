Attitude and altitude of survival in Nigeria

By WILFRED OBIOTIKA

Every morning across the vast landscape of Nigeria, one cannot help but notice a fascinating paradox — a people adorned with radiant smiles in the midst of severe hardship. From the bustling streets of Lagos to the calm hills of Enugu, from the marketplaces of Kano to the creeks of the Niger Delta, Nigerians wake up each day with a kind of brightness that defies logic. Despite the biting economic hardship, galloping inflation, and social tension that have defined the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, Nigerians have refused to surrender their joy.

In a country where survival has become an art, optimism is no longer just a trait — it is a national identity. The Nigerian spirit is defined by resilience and an unshakable belief that tomorrow will be better, even when today offers no such evidence. This enduring hope, this cultural refusal to break under pressure, is what sets Nigerians apart as arguably the happiest people on earth. In fact, over the years, the Guinness World Records and other global surveys have consistently ranked Nigerians among the world’s most cheerful and religious people — a combination that seems to power their survival against all odds.

Nowhere is this optimism more evident than in the faces of ordinary citizens. Even amid crushing unemployment, power outages, and political uncertainty, Nigerians still gather at football viewing centers to cheer their favourite clubs, still celebrate birthdays with laughter and music, and still flood church auditoriums every Sunday to dance, pray, and sing of hope. The resilience seen in these gatherings tells a deeper story — that of a people who have mastered the art of finding light in the darkest corners.

The influence of religion — particularly Christianity — plays a central role in shaping this enduring optimism. Nigeria is home to some of the largest church congregations in the world and has produced a host of God’s Generals whose ministries extend across continents. Men and women like Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and the late Prophet T.B. Joshua have inspired millions with messages of faith, hope, and divine intervention. Their teachings constantly remind Nigerians that no matter the challenges of governance, divine providence remains supreme.

It is not surprising, therefore, that religion has become a major anchor for the national psyche. In churches, believers shout “It is well” even when the economy is crumbling. The average Nigerian has learned to draw strength from prayer and scripture, finding inner peace and true freedom that no government policy can offer. This spiritual consciousness, deeply rooted in faith, gives many Nigerians the emotional armour to face everyday struggles with cheerfulness. In the South-East, the situation carries a unique flavour. Despite the region’s socio-political tension following the unlawful incarceration of Biafran agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — a development that has given rise to the Monday sit-at-home order — the people have adapted creatively. Many now resume work on Tuesdays with renewed vigour, choosing productivity over paralysis. It is a silent but powerful expression of resilience. Even in protest, they have found a rhythm of life that keeps the economy of their cities alive. This balance between pain and productivity defines the Igbo spirit — the will to rise, rebuild, and rejoice even in adversity.

Beyond religion and politics, the cheerfulness of Nigerians is also cultural. Festivals, music, and laughter are woven into the national DNA. Afrobeat, Nollywood, and street entertainment have become global exports that reflect the nation’s joyful defiance of hardship. The sound of drums, the energy of dance, and the poetry of pidgin English all serve as emotional therapy for a people who refuse to let despair dominate their existence. It would be easy to dismiss this joy as mere escapism, but it is more profound than that. It is, in fact, a survival strategy. When the systems fail, Nigerians turn to faith, music, humour, and communal solidarity. This inner freedom — born not from material comfort but from spiritual and emotional abundance — is what governance has failed to understand. It is the freedom to hope, to believe, and to keep living fully, regardless of circumstance.

While leadership failures have wounded the nation’s pride and slowed its progress, the Nigerian people continue to exhibit what can only be described as supernatural resilience. Their optimism is not naïve; it is deliberate. It is the declaration of a people who know that storms do not last forever.

In the end, what defines Nigeria is not her hardship but her hope. It is the laughter that rises from the streets after a power outage. It is the woman who sells fruit by the roadside yet sings hymns of thanksgiving. It is the young graduate who prays before starting another day of job hunting. It is the church choir rehearsing in the evening breeze while the generator hums in the background. Through all these, Nigerians teach the world a timeless lesson — that true happiness is not the absence of pain, but the presence of faith and inner peace. Their optimism is both a shield and a song, echoing the truth that even in the face of adversity, joy can still find a home in the human heart.

Obiotika, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc. Nkono-Ekwulobia Anambra State.