Attacks on Minister Nnaji, bad politics – CEP

Uche Nnaji

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A socio-political group, Concerned Enugu Patriots, has condemned recent media reports questioning the educational qualifications of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, describing them as “bad politics” motivated by the 2027 political calculations in Enugu State.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Eze Chukwudi Anselem, the group said the attacks were part of a broader effort to distract the minister from his ongoing work in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s vision of making Nigeria a leading science and technology hub.

“This is clearly bad politics. It is obvious that the aim is to derail a silent performer who is focused on transforming the sector in line with Mr. President’s agenda,” the statement read.

“The 2027 elections are around the corner. While his opponents are free to campaign, they should not resort to a campaign of calumny against Chief Nnaji.”

The group alleged that the reports were being sponsored by political interests who view Nnaji as a potential threat ahead of the next election cycle.

“There are fears in some government circles in Enugu that Chief Uche Nnaji is well-positioned to challenge the incumbent governor, whose body language suggests he may soon defect to the APC. Consequently, various schemes have been hatched to discredit him,” Anselem stated.

The CEP urged the media to exercise restraint and uphold professional ethics when reporting politically sensitive matters.

“The media should be guided by truth, accuracy, and objectivity. What we are witnessing is a form of media trial, where journalists act as both prosecutor and judge in a case that is still before the courts. This undermines the very principles of responsible journalism,” the statement added.