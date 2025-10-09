Atiku joins Sowore to demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

By Bayo Wahab

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared his support for the campaign led by activist and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore demanding the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Atiku, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, described Kanu’s continued detention as “an open sore on our nation’s conscience” and urged the Federal Government to either release him or ensure a fair trial.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law. Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice. I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution,” Atiku wrote.

He added that Nigeria must not allow the case to linger indefinitely, saying, “We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”

Atiku’s statement followed Sowore’s announcement on Tuesday of a nationwide campaign to demand Kanu’s freedom.

The Sahara Reporters publisher called on political, religious, and traditional leaders — particularly from the South-East — to join him in what he described as a “peaceful, legal, and visible march to Aso Rock Villa.”

“I will set aside my differences with some politicians for one cause. Time for action is NOW. Let’s march to Aso Rock Villa. Every governor, senator, member of the House, traditional ruler, priest, eze, Igbo person, and every Nigerian who believes in Kanu’s freedom, come out and do more than talk. I will lead this peaceful march to the Aso Rock Villa.” Sowore said.

He specifically urged leaders such as Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to “step up and join in person.”

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, Sowore revealed that he had personally reached out to the mentioned leaders.

“Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages,” he wrote, adding that Obi’s team acknowledged his message, while Abaribe promised to return his call.

