At 65, Nigeria’s strength lies in shared responsibility — Obanikoro

Obanikoro

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, describing the nation’s journey since 1960 as one of sacrifice, resilience, and hope.

In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday, Obanikoro said Nigeria had endured challenges that could have broken other nations but had continued to demonstrate the strength of its people.

Reflecting on the past decades, the senator noted that Nigerians had consistently risen above adversity.

He pointed to the stability of democratic governance and the global achievements of Nigerians as proof of the country’s enduring greatness.

He said, “Sixty-five years ago, our founding fathers, with uncommon courage and conviction, reclaimed our sovereignty and entrusted us with the sacred responsibility of nationhood.

“Since then, Nigeria has faced trials that would have broken lesser nations. Yet, time and again, Nigerians have demonstrated an unyielding capacity to rise above adversity, to endure, and to hope. It is this resilience that continues to define us as a people,” Obanikoro stated.

He further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as bold reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

Obanikoro also urged Nigerians to see nation-building as a collective responsibility, stressing that government cannot drive development alone without strong private sector involvement.

He called on citizens to stay committed to the country’s progress, insisting that unity, resilience, and optimism remain Nigeria’s greatest assets.

He said, “I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his bold reforms and unwavering commitment to repositioning our economy, restoring global confidence, and deepening hope for all Nigerians.

“While the path of renewal is never easy, I am confident that under his leadership, Nigeria is poised to reclaim her rightful place as the giant of Africa and a beacon of black excellence in the world.

“No nation has ever achieved true greatness on the back of government alone; development thrives only where there is synergy between the public and private sectors.

“A vibrant and stronger private sector, working in harmony with government, will serve our nation best and accelerate our journey to prosperity. Individualism does not pay, and government cannot do it alone.

“Every Nigerian must see themselves as a stakeholder in the project of building our country.

“I therefore call on all citizens to remain consistent, resilient, and committed in everything they do, for it is our shared efforts that will shape the Nigeria of tomorrow,” Obanikoro said.