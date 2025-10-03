At 65, Nigeria must heal divisions, reject corruption — Lawyer, ABATCO

By Okikiola Lateef

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, public affairs lawyer, Dr. Johnson Chukwuka, has urged citizens and leaders alike to see the moment as more than a ceremonial milestone, but as a sober reminder of the urgent need to unite the country and uproot corruption.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians, Dr. Chukwuka said the anniversary should serve as a “call to action” for healing national divisions, building trust in governance, and entrenching accountability.

“Sixty-five years ago, our forebears secured the right to self-governance. That moment was not just about lowering one flag and raising another. It was a solemn promise that Nigeria could chart its own path towards justice, prosperity and unity,” he said.

While acknowledging that the nation has yet to reach its full potential, he cautioned against despair, insisting that Nigeria’s resilience lies in the determination of its people to overcome adversity.

According to him, “Every time citizens insist on fairness, reject corruption, help their neighbours or innovate against the odds, they reaffirm the values that make Nigeria great.”

Chukwuka saluted the sacrifices of ordinary Nigerians—farmers, traders, professionals and civil servants—who, despite economic hardship and insecurity, continue to sustain the nation’s progress.

“May this Independence anniversary renew our faith, strengthen our unity and remind us that the future of Nigeria is in our hands. Together we can. Together we will. And together, this nation shall thrive even in our time,” he concluded.

In a related event, the National Convener, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, Oluwaseun Ayeni, has expressed that Nigeria is on the path to greatness.

In a message commemorating Nigeria’s 65 Independence Anniversary, Ayeni stated that Nigeria, at 65 is a testament to resilience, strength, and divine grace, stressing that the Independence Anniversary is not merely a celebration of the past, but a call for reflection, a renewal of national spirit, and an invitation to hope for a brighter future.

He noted that Nigeria has weathered storms and celebrated victories, having been tested by turbulence but ultimately lifted by hope.

Ayeni therefore, called on Nigerians to remain united, bound by a common destiny and sustained by faith in the nation’s greatness.

“Today is not only about reflecting on the past but also about recommitting ourselves to the noble cause of building a nation worthy of the dreams of our founding fathers and the aspirations of future generations.

“This pivotal moment is blessed by the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. Since, assuming office during one of the most challenging times in our history, the President has demonstrated courage, conviction, and determination to steer Nigeria toward progress.”

He added that “President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda is not just a theoretical plan, but a bold step of faith aimed at restructuring the economy, restoring national pride, and redefining Nigeria’s identity as the giant of Africa.”