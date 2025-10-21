‘At 52, King Chibuzor Chinyere is greatest philanthropist who has made global impact’

The former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Madrid, Spain, and Eze-Elect of Obohia Ndoki, Chief Ugochukwu John Nduwuisi, has extended warm felicitations to the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, on his 52nd birthday, describing him as “a beacon of hope to the poor and the greatest philanthropist who has made a global impact.”

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Chief Nduwuisi commended the humanitarian efforts of King Chinyere, particularly his contributions to free education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in Nigeria.

He noted that King Chinyere’s commitment to building free schools and hospitals has significantly reduced the rate of out-of-school children and maternal mortality across the country.

“Each time I remember His Majesty, I am amazed at his positive impact on the lives of the poor even at 52 years,” Chief Nduwuisi said. “His selfless efforts in building tuition-free schools across states and free hospitals are clear indicators of his commitment to humanity.”

The Eze-Elect recalled his personal visit to King Chinyere, during which the cleric offered international scholarships to students studying in universities across different parts of the world.

Describing him as a humble man, peace ambassador, and icon of human capital development, Chief Nduwuisi said King Chinyere’s philanthropic works speak for themselves.

“This is the first time I have seen a single individual build 39 tuition-free schools, two free specialist hospitals, 18 free estates, free skill acquisition centres, a tuition-free girls’ technical college, and schools for children with autism and Down syndrome,” he said. “He has built houses for widows and offered local and overseas scholarships to no fewer than 8,000 less privileged Nigerians.”

Chief Nduwuisi also lauded King Chinyere’s reign as the King of Ikwuorie Autonomous Community in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, saying his leadership has ushered in peace, development, and progress.

“Since he received the staff of office, peace and progress have returned to his community,” he said. “When I visited, I saw solar lights everywhere—projects he personally attracted. His efforts have continued to bring transformation to Ikwuorie.”

He further described the OPM founder as a man used by God to liberate people from bondage, noting that “Omega Power Ministries is truly a Land of Restoration because of the countless testimonies of divine intervention.”

Chief Nduwuisi wished King Chinyere a joyous birthday celebration and prayed for God’s continued protection, guidance, and long life in service to humanity.