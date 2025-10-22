ASUU strike: NLC participation’ll derail reforms by education minister — Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, against joining the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in its ongoing strike, warning that such action could derail the laudable reforms being implemented in the education sector by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, made the call yesterday, following the 4-week ultimatum issued by NLC that it would join forces with ASUU if the federal government failed to resolve all issues it had with all tertiary institutions-based unions.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, had at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, threatened that should the federal government fails to conclude negotiations with all tertiary institutions-based unions within the stipulated time, it would not hesitate to take drastic actions by activating all the necessary instruments.

But speaking to journalists after yesterday’s plenary, Agbese appealed to the NLC, ASUU and all stakeholders in the education sector to exercise restraint and give the system some breathing space to recover from years of instability.

The APC lawmaker from Benue State, urged the unions to rather, support the ongoing reforms initiated by the minister of education, which he described as bold, far-reaching, and focused on repositioning Nigeria’s educational system for global competitiveness.

“In developed countries, when a government begins to perform well in certain sectors, citizens usually give it some time; a holiday of sorts, to observe and consolidate on the progress made. That is what we need to do now for the education sector,” he said.

Agbese noted that under the current minister of education, several positive steps had been taken to address long-standing challenges in tertiary education, including reforms in university administration, efforts to enhance funding transparency, and renewed emphasis on research, innovation and digital learning.

He said that under Alausa, the government had increased annual admission capacity in tertiary institutions from 750,000 to one million students, while also harmonising tuition policies through NELFUND to ensure fairness and accessibility.

He said the launch of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, NESRI, Roadmap by Alausa remained a key step in transforming the sector.

Agbese noted that the Students Loans initiative being implemented by NELFUND under the supervision of the minister of education, had opened access to indigent and students from less privileged backgrounds to access university education.

The lawmaker also identified the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, AGILE, project, which provides conditional cash transfers, improves school facilities, and equips girls with life and digital skills to overcome social and economic barriers as another achievement under the minister.

He added that these initiatives were beginning to yield visible results and should be nurtured, rather than truncated by another round of industrial action.

“As stakeholders, we must see ourselves as part of the Nigerian project. Strikes have never solved our problems; they only make matters worse.

‘’These issues can always be brought before the National Assembly, where there are mechanisms for dialogue and intervention. We’ve done it in the past, and we can do it again. The current Speaker Abbas Tajudeen understands the struggles of the academic community and he always ready to interven,” he said.

Agbese urged ASUU to evolve from what he described as “the same old formula” that continues to cripple the country’s tertiary institutions’ academic calendar, and instead position itself as a think tank that generates constructive ideas for policy improvement.

“The worst hit each time ASUU goes on strike are the poor teachers’ children and those from low-income homes who attend public schools.

“The minister himself understands these challenges because he is one of them in all ramifications. That is why we must give him the support needed to complete these reforms,’’ he lamented.

The lawmaker reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to serve as a bridge between the government and stakeholders in the education sector, ensuring that grievances are resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“Our doors are open. Let’s work together to strengthen the system instead of shutting it down,” Agbese added.”