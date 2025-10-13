ASUU Strike: Ebonyi varsity, Ekwueme University join nationwide action

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, and Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), have joined the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to press home their demands.

The Chairperson of ASUU, EBSU chapter, Dr. Joseph Igwe, confirmed that all academic activities in the university had been suspended pending further directives from the union’s national leadership.

A visit to the EBSU CAS campus revealed that students who came for lectures were left stranded, as no lecturer showed up. At the university’s permanent site, several lecture halls were locked, forcing students who arrived early to return home.

Similarly, the former Secretary of ASUU at Ekwueme University, Dr. Joseph Chukwu, told our correspondent that the institution had also complied fully with the strike directive.

According to him, no lectures took place as academic staff boycotted classes in solidarity with the nationwide industrial action.