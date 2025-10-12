ASUU Strike: CONUA not joining industrial action

By Shina Abubakar

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has reaffirmed its commitment to a stable tertiary institution academic calendar and is, therefore, not part of any industrial action called by its sister Union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

ASUU has just declared a week’s warning strike across the country, citing the Federal Government’s reluctance to meet its long-standing demands.

However, CONUA, in a statement signed by its National President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, on Sunday, stated that the union has not seen any reason to embark on industrial action and claims that it is untrue that it joined the ASUU warning strike.

The union said it remains committed to academic stability and a functional, smooth University system by engaging in constructive dialogue with the government and all stakeholders.

It then assured students across universities in Nigeria of its members reporting at their duty posts and called on Vice-Chancellors across campuses to ensure the safety and protection of CONUA members as they continue their legitimate duties within their respective institutions.

It adds, “The leadership of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) wishes to categorically clarify that CONUA has not declared any strike action and is not part of any ongoing strike.

“CONUA remains deeply committed to academic stability, excellence, and the smooth functioning of Nigeria’s universities through constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement with government and all stakeholders.

“Our members are hereby urged to continue performing their academic and administrative duties diligently – to report to work, engage with students, and carry out their professional responsibilities as expected. Your steadfastness and integrity remain vital to sustaining standards in our higher education system.

“Following the 11 September meeting, the national leadership reported the outcome to members across universities, after which congresses were held between 18 and 24 September 2025.

“At these congresses, members unanimously reaffirmed CONUA’s principled stance that no strike action should be taken and that engagement, not disruption, remains the best path forward for the Nigerian university system”.

The union added that it has no reason to call for a strike yet, as it has not yet joined the roundtable negotiations and its proposal is not yet the subject of disagreement. For now, its stance is to continue engaging with the government constructively.

“It is important to emphasize that CONUA has no basis at this time to declare a dispute or embark on any strike action.

“When the renegotiation committee of the 2009 Agreement was inaugurated in October 2024, CONUA was conspicuously and deliberately omitted. The Union formally protested this exclusion, which eventually culminated in a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education on 11 September 2025.

“At that meeting, the Honourable Minister acknowledged CONUA’s concerns and assured that the Yayale Ahmed Renegotiation Committee would be expanded to include all the academic unions in Nigeria’s federal tertiary institutions.

“We are pleased to note that the Ministry of Education has recently expanded the committee, fulfilling that promise. Until CONUA is formally brought to the table and any of the issues it has presented to the Federal Government become subjects of dispute, there is no foundation whatsoever for any strike action by CONUA”, the statement added.

Vanguard News