ASUU, NASU strike threats: FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed–led Expanded Negotiation Committee for Tertiary Institutions to accelerate discussions with academic and non-academic unions across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

A statement on Tuesday morning by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, said, “Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the new committee was established to harmonize all negotiation processes under a unified and coordinated framework that ensures institutional continuity and sector-wide inclusiveness.”

He explained that, unlike in the past when negotiations were held separately with various unions, the expanded committee will engage all stakeholders collectively to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.

“The membership has been carefully selected to reflect the full spectrum of the education sector, ensuring that no group is left behind,” Dr. Alausa stated.

The Minister disclosed that the committee has been provided with a fully equipped secretariat to aid its work and announced that its inaugural meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7. He urged all academic and non-academic unions to cooperate fully and respond promptly to the committee’s engagements.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has given full political backing to the process, directing that all negotiations be concluded swiftly, fairly, and in the spirit of mutual respect.

“President Tinubu’s message is clear — all our children must remain in school. This is the Renewed Hope Agenda in action,” Dr. Alausa said, appreciating the unions for their patience and commitment.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, commended the Ministry of Education for its inclusive approach and dedication to dialogue. He emphasised that lasting peace in the education sector can only be achieved when all stakeholders are involved in the process.

He charged members of the expanded committee to serve as impartial mediators guided by justice and fairness, adding that their early and active engagement will ensure the smooth implementation of final agreements.

Dingyadi reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to fair and lasting resolutions through dialogue, consultation, and open communication to prevent future industrial actions.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chairman Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in them, pledging that the committee would discharge its duties with transparency, integrity, and inclusiveness.

He assured that the committee’s work would not only focus on reaching agreements but also on ensuring that recommendations are practical, realistic, and capable of sustaining peace and productivity in the education sector.

The government reiterated its determination to restore stability and trust in the nation’s tertiary education system through inclusive dialogue and decisive leadership, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, where every student stays in school, every teacher is valued, and every institution thrives in an atmosphere of peace and progress.