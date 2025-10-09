ASUU, NAAT, urge unions’ collaboration to boost education standards

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have emphasised the need for unity among university-based unions to enhance educational standards and develop a more effective voice.

Prof. Chris Piwuna and Ibeji Nwokoma, National Presidents of ASUU and NAAT, made the call on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 60th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NAAT held at the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State.

The ASUU President stated that Nigerian universities were at a crossroads and could not navigate their current situation without solidarity.

” The unity among the unions must start from every university in the country and not just at the national level.

“ASUU is not more important than any union in the university as they need each other for the system to work smoothly, and they must have mutual respect for each other,” he said.

Piwuna explained that rivalry among the unions would not benefit the university system, hence the need for stronger collaboration for the overall interest of the education sector.

The ASUU president noted that as a medical doctor, he knew the implications of rivalry, which was the case in the health sector.

“Henceforth, we will collaborate with sister unions to ensure that everybody in the system gets what he or she deserves and not make comparisons.

“We will also collectively monitor to ensure that projects are executed in the universities and the equipment provided is up to standard.

“We will equally monitor to ensure that funds allocated for the universities are properly managed and not diverted,” Piwuna said.

He maintained that ASUU would make provision of modern facilities and infrastructures as well as the welfare of every university staff a priority and not just the welfare of its members.

The ASUU president therefore, called on the government to prioritise education, and urge parents and other stakeholders to support the unions in order to make Nigerian universities among the best in the world.

On his part, the NAAT president said it was time fir university-based unions to unite to ensure better welfare and improved infrastructures, while pledging their commitment to the collaboration.

Nwokoma emphasised that the unions had shown understanding to the Federal Government for over two years and appealed that all outstanding issues confronting university staff should be addressed to sustain industrial harmony.

He pointed out that the unions were united towards improving the system and would not allow anyone to divide them as was the case in the past.

Nwokoma appreciated the management of FULafia for the robust policies aimed at ensuring career progression and better welfare for the entire university community, and urged other universities to emulate them.

In his remarks, Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, Vice Chancellor of FULafia, appreciated the association for holding its NEC meeting at the institution.

He promised to collaborate with NAAT, saying that technology is the nerve of university education.

The VC represented by Prof. Illemona Adofu, Director, Academic Planning, said that the university had implemented promotion of all its staff up to 2025 to boost their morale.

He explained that the university had expunged CONTISS 12 from the career structure for Technologists in the institution, among other welfare packages, to motivate them for optimal performance.