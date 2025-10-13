ASUU grounds activities at Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

ASUU strike

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Academic activities at the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), were on Monday brought to a halt as the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) joined the nationwide strike declared by the union’s national body.

The branch chairman, Dr. Abdurahman Yusuf Bashir, confirmed that the university has fully complied with the directive, shutting down all academic operations.

According to him, ASUU remains the only recognized academic union in the university.

“We don’t have CONUA here; it doesn’t exist in our university. We only have ASUU,” he said.

Dr. Bashir appealed to parents and students to prevail on the Federal Government to meet the union’s demands and honour agreements already reached.

He added that the union is unperturbed by the government’s “no work, no pay” stance, stressing that the struggle will continue until all demands are met.

“Although we don’t have local grievances at FUBK, we are part of this strike because the issues affect all Nigerian universities,” he said.

The university campus has since taken on a deserted look, with lecture halls and theatres locked in total compliance with the strike directive.

The industrial action has also affected hundreds of petty traders and artisans who rely on the university community for their daily livelihood, as the once-busy road leading to the campus now lies deserted.