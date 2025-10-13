ASUU: FG orders VCs to enforce ‘no work, no pay’ policy against striking lecturers

Alausa

The Federal Government has directed vice-chancellors of federal universities to immediately implement the “no work, no pay” policy on members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The directive was contained in a circular dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Copies of the circular were sent to key government officials, including the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary of Education, Pro-Chancellors of federal universities, the Director-General of the Budget Office, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

In the circular, the ministry expressed disappointment over the continued industrial action by ASUU, despite repeated appeals for dialogue. It warned that the government would no longer tolerate actions that breach existing labour laws.

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the circular stated.

Dr. Alausa directed all vice-chancellors to conduct an immediate roll call and physical headcount of academic staff across their institutions, and to submit detailed reports indicating those present and performing their duties and those absent due to the strike.

He added that payment of salaries should be suspended for any lecturer who fails to perform official responsibilities during the strike period. However, he clarified that members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) — who are not part of the strike — should not be penalised.

“The ministry expects full compliance with this directive,” Alausa stated, instructing the NUC to monitor implementation and submit a consolidated compliance report to the ministry within seven days.

“Please treat this matter with utmost urgency and a deep sense of responsibility in national interest,” the minister told university administrators.

ASUU had on Sunday declared a total and comprehensive warning strike, effective Monday, October 13.

The union’s demands include the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, release of withheld salaries and arrears, revitalisation funding for public universities, and an end to alleged victimisation of members in some institutions.