Asiwaju Olatunji Olusoji and the future of transformational leadership in Nigeria

A towering figure in Nigeria’s emerging generation of reform-minded leaders, Asiwaju Engr. Dr. Prince Olatunji Olusoji has built a legacy defined by service, innovation, and compassion.

From humble beginnings in Warri, Delta State, to the helm of multiple enterprises and philanthropic ventures, his journey reflects discipline, excellence, and a lifelong commitment to national development.

Born in Warri to parents who instilled in him integrity, hard work, and compassion for humanity, Prince Olusoji hails from Ayere in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and is a proud descendant of the royal family of Ayere Kingdom.

His early education at Kings & Queens Preparatory School, Effurun, and Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Secondary School, Effurun, laid a strong foundation for academic excellence and moral leadership.

Motivated by a passion for engineering and problem-solving, he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Benin, where he demonstrated leadership and organizational acumen that would later define his corporate and public service career.

Following his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, he continued to exemplify commitment to nation-building through service and leadership.

Prince Olusoji’s professional journey began at Odessa Marine Services Limited, where he started as a Management Trainee and rose to Operations Manager within four years — a testament to his competence and leadership.

In 2016, he founded Grosvenor Global Services Limited, a multi-sector enterprise with investments in oil and gas, marine logistics, aviation, security, mining, and infrastructure development. Today, the company is recognized among Nigeria’s leading indigenous service providers.

He also serves as Chairman/CEO of Tratun Energy Limited and Executive Director at Regions Oil & Gas, where he drives sustainable growth and good corporate governance.

Prince Olusoji’s passion for governance led him to seek political office in 2014 when he contested for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives to represent Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Though he did not secure the nomination, his participation earned him recognition and subsequent appointments to key committees.

Between 2017 and 2023, he served as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor of Delta State, coordinating inter-ministerial initiatives and community development programs.

During the EndSARS protests, he played a pivotal role in safeguarding key infrastructure in Warri through dialogue and crisis management — actions that saved lives and preserved vital state assets. His contributions to peace and security later earned him the Police Merit Award from the Delta State Police Command.

He also played a crucial role in coordinating pandemic response during COVID-19, leading contact tracing and isolation strategies that mitigated health risks in Delta State.

A firm believer in lifelong learning, Prince Olusoji has pursued advanced studies at world-class institutions, including:

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – Public Policy Analysis

University of Oxford (Blavatnik School of Government) – Economics for Public Policy

Asian Development Bank Institute – Energy Economics, Environment and Policy

National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) – Leadership in Public Policy

Harvard Kennedy School of Government – Public Leadership Credential (ongoing)

University of East London – Master’s in Oil and Gas Management (ongoing)

These qualifications reflect his intellectual depth and his dedication to sustainable development and public leadership.

At just 29, he established the Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation (PROOF) — a non-profit dedicated to education, healthcare, and social welfare in underserved communities. Through PROOF, he has implemented several life-changing initiatives:

Provision of 1,000 free JAMB forms annually and establishment of free CBT centres across Kogi West.

Over ₦50 million in scholarships to students in tertiary institutions.

₦100 million donation to Vine University (USA) for global education support.

Annual distribution of 50,000 school books and 1,000 school bags to students.

Economic Empowerment and Social Welfare

Monthly stipends to 600 beneficiaries under the PROOF Empowerment Scheme.

₦15 million agricultural fund for farmers and small business owners.

Construction of six rural markets to boost local commerce in Ayere.

Health and Humanitarian Support

Free medical care for pregnant women and eye surgery for vulnerable patients.

Annual Ramadan and Easter outreach programmes nationwide.

Medical rehabilitation for mentally ill and vulnerable persons.

Security and Community Development

Donation of seven patrol vehicles to Kogi West LGAs.

Support for the reconstruction of police stations and community infrastructure.

Today, PROOF stands as a model of impact-driven philanthropy in Nigeria.

Prince Olusoji’s outstanding contributions have earned him over 145 awards from government bodies, private organizations, and civil society groups.

He holds several prestigious titles, including:

Asiwaju of Ayere Kingdom (2022)

Turaki Gamji of Arewa Kingdom (2025)

Basorun Akinjagunla of Ogidi Kingdom

Honorary Doctor of Humanities, Vine University, America

Among his many honors are the Peace Legends Award for Humanitarian Leadership, the Golden Torch of Humanity Award, and multiple commendations for educational and youth empowerment initiatives.

A devout Christian, Prince Olusoji believes that true leadership is defined by service to others. His guiding philosophy is encapsulated in his words:

“The true measure of leadership is not how high one rises, but how many others one lifts along the way.”

Outside his professional and philanthropic duties, he enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and playing football. He continues to advocate for youth empowerment, moral leadership, and inclusive governance.

Asiwaju Engr. Dr. Prince Olatunji Olusoji represents a new generation of Nigerian leaders — ethical, visionary, and people-centered. With a global outlook and a passion for service, his vision for Nigeria and Kogi State centers on equity, innovation, peace, and shared prosperity.

His life and work exemplify transformational leadership — one rooted in faith, integrity, and compassion for humanity.