Asari doles out N100m support fund, Princewill unveils empowerment scheme for Kalabari indigenes

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

BUGUMA — The Kalabari Kingdom on Saturday witnessed a historic boost in community empowerment as former freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, and newly crowned traditional head of Da-Ogo Polo group of houses, Prince Tonye Princewill, announced multi-million-naira initiatives to support businesses, education, and health among Kalabari indigenes.

Princewill, a former Labour Party governorship candidate in Rivers State, unveiled a ₦10 million development fund at his first general meeting as Polodabo, held at Da-Ogo Memorial Hall in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area. The fund, he explained, is designed to stimulate economic activities within the family and the wider Kalabari community.

The first 10 beneficiaries were announced, each receiving ₦500,000 to boost their businesses. Princewill disclosed that ₦5 million of the fund would be reserved for education and healthcare interventions, urging recipients to act as ambassadors of unity and progress.

“Development only thrives where there is peace and stability,” he said, calling on family members and Kalabari indigenes to embrace love, unity, and collective responsibility.

As part of the day’s activities, Princewill also conducted the chieftaincy installations of Chief Tamunoemi Lawson-Jack and Chief Isoboye Princewill into the Ogo Elebabene Council of Chiefs.

In a major show of support, Dokubo Asari pledged ₦100 million to complement the initiative. He announced ₦50 million to support entrepreneurs engaged in verifiable businesses and another ₦50 million for education empowerment. Under the education fund, Polytechnic, School of Health Technology, and University students from the family will receive ₦30,000 monthly, while tuition and registration fees for postgraduate and first-degree students will be fully covered.

Reflecting on Princewill’s leadership, Asari described him as a rare blessing to the Kalabari people. “Tonye’s intelligence and global contacts are exceptional. For years, people asked me why I never contributed to the Ogo House. My answer was simple: there was no leadership we could trust. Now there is,” he said.

Responding, Princewill expressed gratitude for the unprecedented support and assured that a committee set up for the Ogo Elebabene Development Fund would ensure accountability and fairness in disbursement.

“What began as a ₦10 million fund has now grown more than tenfold. We cannot thank you enough. May God enlarge your coast as you have brought smiles to our people,” Princewill stated.

The event marked a new chapter of unity and empowerment in Kalabari land, with elders and community members hailing it as a foundation for sustainable development.