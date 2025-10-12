Artistes relate to me because I’ve been there — Darey Art Alade

Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer and co-founder of Livespot360, Darey Art Alade, has opened up about how his years of experience across different stages of the entertainment industry help him connect deeply with young artistes.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, Darey reflected on his journey from being a contestant on Project Fame to becoming a judge, coach, and show host — a transition he describes as both humbling and fulfilling.

“As an artiste I go to auditions, I go to reality TV shows — Project Fame, for example. I have been a contestant and moved from being a contestant to being a judge, either on the same show or a coach on another show,” he said.

According to the award-winning singer, his career evolution allows him to now give others the same kind of opportunities he once sought.

“Sometimes I am the host, like Ebuka does now or IK Osakioduwa. From doing that to now being the one to either give other artistes the opportunity, put them on stage, or curate their performances — for me, it’s a thing of joy,” Darey noted.

Explaining why many young creatives feel at ease around him, he added:

“Artistes feel comfortable around me because I’ve been there. Before they even ask the question, I already see where they’re going. That’s one of the advantages.”

Darey, known for timeless hits such as Not the Girl and Pray for Me, continues to shape Africa’s entertainment scene through Livespot360, a company behind some of Nigeria’s most innovative live experience.