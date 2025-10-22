Art, Culture, Tourism Ministry, LFG sign MoU to unlock new creatives’ opportunities

Honorable Minister, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy- Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa (centre), alongside Executive Director, Lens for Good- Julia Azubuike, Founder, Lens for Good- Nosa Asemota, Chairman of the board, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and other board members and staff at Lens for Good at the MOU Signing in Abuja.

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, and a leading Nigerian non-profit creative storytelling initiative, Lens for Good, LFG, Monday, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to galvanize Nigeria’s ecosystem through strategic capacity-building, storytelling, and policy collaboration.

The MoU marks a new phase of intentional, structured collaboration between the government

and the creative community, hence will unlock new opportunities for Nigerian creatives through structured mentorship, capacity building, and storytelling programs designed to strengthen both local and global visibility of the nation’s creative industries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa, spoke extensively on the urgency of reclaiming Nigeria’s narrative, and saying that storytelling represents a crucial form of soft power, basically to change the negative perception and narrative about Nigeria and Nigerians.

The MoU signifies a new chapter in Nigeria’s creative journey and aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, transforming creativity into structured systems that drive economic growth, national development, and global influence.

Lens for Good, since its inception, has trained and inspired thousands of young Nigerians, connecting them to professional opportunities through storytelling, digital media, and creative expression.

She said: “For far too long, our stories have been written and told for us. We must take ownership of our storytelling. For it to be authentic, it has to come from us.”

The Minister also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s directive to build sustainable, private-sector-driven initiatives, while she said the President tasked the ministry on partnerships with the private sector as a sustainability strategy to ensure projects and programmes continue and passed on to generations coming.

She also assured that her Ministry would provide support to sustain the success it has already achieved.

Meanwhile, the MoU serves as a collaboration to integrate the Lens For Good Web App with the Ministry’s Creative Leap Acceleration Programme, providing Nigerian creatives with a single entry point for learning, mentorship, and government-backed opportunities.

The Chairman, Board of Lens For Good, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, described the agreement as a historic win for Nigeria’s creative community.

Aboyeji in his remarks deeply expressed admiration for the scale of the vision to enable creatives across the country to reach their full potential.

“Telling our stories isn’t charity, it’s business. It shapes how the world sees us and how investors engage with us. When people see only poverty, it limits investment. But when they see creativity, innovation, and resilience, Nigeria becomes investable. This is what Nigeria needs”, he said.

However, he lamented the undervalued contributions of creatives to the nation’s economy, following the poor payment they stating that they are not paid enough for what they do for Nigeria, and they should charge more.

“Without the stories from creatives, those of us in business wouldn’t have an industry. Money is nice, but time is more important, and I’m proud to invest both in this vision.”

He further underscored the natural alliance between the digital and creative economies and pledged

continued support to help scale Lens For Good’s impact.

This partnership is coming at a time when Nigeria’s creative economy is experiencing a powerful wave of global recognition, driven by music, fashion, film, and digital content. It reflects a growing consensus that creativity is not just culture, but economic capital.

The Executive Director, Lens for Good, Julia Azubuike, also in a remark explained the strategic objectives of the partnership, explaining that the initiative is deliberately designed to empower Nigerian storytellers through training, mentorship, and access to digital resources.

Azubuike added that the Programme will build creative capacity through nationwide workshops, beginning with the Imo State Creative Empowerment Workshop.

“The collaboration is intentionally structured to build an inclusive ecosystem that connects government, private sector, and youth talent, ultimately promoting Nigeria’s image globally through film, photography, and digital storytelling”, she added.