Arrowhead launches Scepter360 and B2B Platform to transform Nigerian healthcare

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary with the launch of its B2B E-Commerce Platform and Scepter360 Pharma, signaling a new era of innovation in the country’s healthcare sector.

The initiatives, part of the broader Scepter360 healthcare technology suite still in development, are designed to tackle some of Nigeria’s most persistent healthcare challenges.

The newly unveiled B2B E-Commerce Platform brings pharmaceutical procurement into the digital age, enabling hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations to: Browse personalized catalogues with contract-specific pricing. Track real-time inventory and delivery schedules. Manage accounts with role-based access, spending controls, and analytics and Place and approve bulk orders securely, reducing paperwork and delays

By replacing manual processes with digital workflows, the platform aims to save time, cut costs, and allow healthcare providers to focus more on patient care.

At the launch, Gerald Damasus, COO and Co-Founder of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, said:

“Nigeria’s Independence Day is not only a celebration of our history, but a reminder of our ability to shape the future. We are building a healthcare system that is independent of inefficiency, fragmentation, and barriers to access. Our mission is simple: to give healthcare providers the tools they need to deliver the best care possible.”

In addition, Arrowhead introduced Scepter360 Pharma, a solution designed to improve medication availability and supply chain efficiency across Africa. The platform integrates technology, data, and logistics to ensure medicines reach healthcare providers where and when they are needed most.

Scepter360 Pharma is projected to deliver up to 50% cost savings, reduce stockouts by 80%, and support sustainable revenue models for healthcare systems.

Looking ahead, Arrowhead plans to launch the full Scepter360 Suite, a modular platform integrating patient records, workforce management, pharmacy inventory, telemedicine, and public health reporting. Built for Africa’s realities—including unreliable connectivity and limited budgets—the platform aims to meet the continent’s growing healthcare demands.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ initiatives underscore its commitment to advancing healthcare technology in Africa through practical solutions that improve service delivery and patient outcomes.

Healthcare providers can now access the Arrowhead B2B E-Commerce Platform.