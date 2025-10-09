Arrest threat: Illinois governor dares Trump

President Trump

•I’m not going anywhere —Chicago mayor

JB Pritzker, the Illinois governor and the Mayor of Chicago have dared U.S President Donald Trump, who called for their as military troops arrived in the city.

“Chicago mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Mr Trump had written on Truth Social on Monday.

The Texas National Guard troops descended on Illinois on Tuesday, following weeks of threats from the president to send in the military to crackdown on crime and immigration protesters in the city.

JB Pritzker, the Illinois governor, responded saying: “I will not back down.”

“Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power,” he wrote on X. “What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”

Brandon Johnson, the city’s mayor, said: “This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a black man unjustly arrested.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he added.

Brandon Johnson says he is ‘not going anywhere’

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Pritzker taunted the US president, saying “come and get me”.

“This is a convicted felon who is threatening to jail me. This guy is unhinged. He’s insecure. He’s a wannabe dictator,” he said.

“There’s one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump: if you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me.”

The war of words marks the latest escalation in a row between Mr Trump and Chicago officials, who filed a lawsuit on Monday in a failed attempt to block federal troops from being deployed on the city’s streets.