Army troops neutralise nine terrorists, rescue 37 kidnap victims

FILE IMAGE

Troops have neutralised nine terrorists, apprehended eight suspects and rescued 37 kidnapped victims, as well as recovered a cache of weapons and logistics supplies in recent operations.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operational successes were recorded across theatres nationwide.

He said troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Dipchari, Bama Local Government Area of Borno, killing five insurgents.

The source said that troops of 148 Battalion operating along the Ekiti–Kogi border neutralised two insurgents and seized two AK-47 rifles.

He added troops of the 3rd Battalion, in a separate encounter, repelled a major attack on its base, killing one terrorist and forcing others to flee with injuries.

“Across Borno, Katsina, Imo, and Plateau States, troops apprehended eight suspects linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and arms trafficking.

“These include an ISWAP logistics courier, a terrorist collaborator, a wanted IPOB/ESN kingpin, and a gunrunner.

“Recovered items include firearms, ammunition, and several motorcycles used for criminal activities.

“Ongoing clearance operations led to the rescue of 37 kidnapped victims in Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, and Kebbi States.

“Notably, 28 hostages, including a pregnant woman who gave birth during the operation, were freed in Sakaba, Kebbi State,” he said.

In the South-South, the source revealed that troops of 34 Artillery Brigade and Operation DELTA SAFE uncovered and destroyed multiple illegal refining sites in Imo, seizing over 20,000 litres of stolen crude and refined products.

He said the Nigerian army headquarters had commended the cooperation among security agencies and local vigilantes.

He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to securing the nation and supporting economic and agricultural stability in line with the Federal Government’s food security agenda. (NAN) (