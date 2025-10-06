Army to officers: Avoid temptations of examination malpractice

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Nigerian Army has warned its officers sitting for promotion examination to shun any temptation of malpractice, stating that any one caught would be punished accordingly.

It gave this warning at the ongoing captain to major practical promotion examination by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army holding in 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Addressing the candidates, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, NA, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, warned the officers and the officials to shun any form of sharp practices.

Emekah, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General, Dawha Adamu, said the examination was aimed at checking the proficiency of officers on military trainings.

He said the examination also stood as a critical component to young officers’ career progression and remained a cornerstone of NA’s commitment to professionalism, merit and leadership development, noting that illegality would not be tolerated

Emekah said: “The examination you are about to undertake is not just a formality; it is significant evaluation of your competence, leadership qualities, an readiness for higher responsibilities.

. It marks a defining point in your chosen career, and I urge you to take it with all seriousness.

“That said, I must emphasize the importance of discipline and integrity throughout this exercise. In this wise, let me sound a clear and strict warning that all candidates are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations governing this examination.

“You are to avoid any temptation of examination malpractice. The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline and dishonesty.

‘’Any report or proven case of malpractice will be decisively dealt with, in line with extant military laws and regulations. Do not allow desperation or carelessness to tarnish your record.”