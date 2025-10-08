Army rescues 37 hostages, kills 9 terrorists in anti-crime operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 37 kidnapped hostages and neutralised nine terrorists in a series of coordinated anti-crime operations conducted across the country between October 2 and 6, 2025.

According to military sources, the joint land and air operations also led to the arrest of eight criminal suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and logistics supplies.

In the North-East, troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram fighters near Dipchari in Bama, Borno State, killing five insurgents in a fierce firefight.

Similarly, troops of the 148 Battalion operating along the Ekiti–Kogi border killed two insurgents and recovered two AK-47 rifles, while soldiers of the 3 Battalion repelled a large-scale assault on their position, killing one terrorist and forcing several others to flee with gunshot wounds.

Across multiple states, including Borno, Katsina, Imo, and Plateau, troops apprehended eight suspects linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and arms trafficking. Among those arrested were a suspected ISWAP logistics courier in Monguno, a terrorist collaborator in Kukawa, a wanted separatist (IPOB/ESN) member in Imo State, and an alleged gunrunner in Plateau State.

Recovered items included a locally-made pistol, a dane gun, three AK-47 magazines, over 100 rounds of assorted ammunition, and several motorcycles reportedly used in criminal operations.

In separate rescue missions, troops freed 37 kidnapped victims in Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, and Kebbi States. Notably, 28 captives — including a pregnant woman who gave birth during the operation — were rescued in Sakaba, Kebbi State. Seven others were freed in Kaduna and Delta States, while two hostages were rescued in Mangu, Plateau State, following a swift intervention by troops under Operation Enduring Peace.

In the South-South, troops intensified their crackdown on oil theft. Joint forces of the 34 Artillery Brigade and Operation Delta Safe uncovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites in Imo State, recovering over 20,000 litres of stolen crude and refined petroleum products, which were later destroyed in accordance with environmental safety guidelines.

The Nigerian Army attributed these successes to improved collaboration with sister security agencies and local vigilante networks, reaffirming its commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining national security.

“The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in safeguarding the nation and creating a secure environment for economic and agricultural activities to thrive,” the statement noted.

The operations, officials added, form part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to tackle insecurity and enhance national food security.