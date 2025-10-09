Army rescues 37 hostages, kills 9 terrorists in anti-crime operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 37 kidnapped hostages, following major breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and organised crime, following a series of nationwide operations between October 2 and 6, 2025.

Military sources said the coordinated land and joint operations led to the killing of nine terrorists, the arrest of eight criminal suspects, and the recovery of a cache of weapons.

In the North-East, troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, and Boko Haram fighters near Dipchari in Bama, Borno State, killed five insurgents in what was described as a “fierce firefight.

“Another operation at the Ekiti–Kogi border by the 148 Battalion saw two insurgents eliminated and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles.

“In a related incident, the 3 Battalion repelled a large-scale assault on its position, inflicting ‘heavy casualties’ on the attackers. One insurgent was confirmed killed while several others reportedly fled with gunshot wounds.

“Across multiple states including Borno, Katsina, Imo, and Plateau, troops apprehended eight suspects linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and weapons trafficking.

“Among those detained were a suspected ISWAP logistics courier in Monguno, a terrorist collaborator in Kukawa, a wanted separatist (IPOB/ESN) figure in Imo State, and an alleged gunrunner in Plateau.

“Troops also seized several arms including a locally-made pistol, a dane gun, three AK-47 magazines, over 100 rounds of assorted ammunition, and multiple motorcycles allegedly used in criminal operations.”