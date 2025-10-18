Army rescues 21 kidnapped victims in Kwara, Kogi

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Nigerian Army 2 Division/Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA have successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims in Kwara and Kogi States.

Lt.-Col. Polcarp Okoye, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

Okoye said the troops have sustained efforts to eliminate bandits and other criminal elements operating in Kwara and neighbouring states.

He said that the coordinated operations by troops of 12 Brigade Lokoja and 22 Armoured Brigade Ilorin led to the rescue of the kidnapped persons on Friday.

According to Okoye, the victims stated that they were abducted from different locations across Kwara and Kogi States.

He said the bandits were forced to release their captives as a result of the troops’ intensified offensive against them, noting that some of the victims have been with the kidnappers for over four months.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), and Commander Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA, Major General CR Nnebeife, who has been coordinating the operations, ensured they were provided with necessary first aid and other relief items to assist them in recovering from the torture they had gone through in the hands of their abductors.

“Major General Nnebeife further sympathised with the victims, reassuring them that the division remained committed to sustaining the ongoing onslaught against all criminal elements,” he said.

Nnebeife assured the public that there would be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals within the division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Okoye said that the rescued victims have been swiftly evacuated to a military medical facility for medical attention.

He said that most of them were physically weak and could not walk unaided due to extreme exhaustion.

Okoye, however, said the rescued victims were responding to treatment and would be reunited with their families upon full recovery.

The GOC further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its continuous air support throughout the operations and also thanked other security agencies for the synergy in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the areas of operations.

The GOC commended the efforts of the troops and directed the Brigades to maintain the tempo of the operations towards restoring peace and security across Kwara, Kogi, and adjoining states within the 2 Division AOR. (NAN)