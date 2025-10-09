Army launches probe into circumstances surrounding Lieutenant Haruna’s death in Uyo

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one of its officers, Lieutenant S. Haruna, who reportedly sustained severe burns in an incident involving his wife in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued by Captain Lawal Muhammad, Spokesperson of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, the force confirmed that findings from the investigation would be made public upon conclusion.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public of an unfortunate incident involving Lt. S. Haruna and his wife which occurred on 22 September 2025, resulting in fire burns sustained by the officer,” the statement read.

According to the Army, the officer was promptly evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), where he received comprehensive medical care. Despite the best efforts of the medical team to stabilize his condition, Lt. Haruna tragically passed away on 6 October 2025.

“The Nigerian Army commiserates deeply with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased officer and prays for the repose of his soul,” the statement added.

Captain Muhammad noted that an internal inquiry had been instituted immediately after the incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The Army also expressed appreciation to the public for its understanding and reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and accountability in all matters involving its personnel.