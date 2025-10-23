Army lauds Aiyedatiwa’s swift response to ISWAP attacks in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure,Ondo state, has lauded governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his swift and decisive response to the recent security alert regarding a planned terrorist attack in some parts of the state.

It’s Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Major Njoka Irabor, made the commendation during an official visit to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, in Akure.

Irabor noted that the prompt action of Governor Aiyedatiwa in convening an emergency security meeting and directing all security agencies to be on full alert demonstrated his commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The Army spokesperson also expressed appreciation to the state government for its continuous support to the military and other security formations.

He recalled that the governor recently presented utility vehicles and other operational equipment to security agencies to enhance their efficiency and operational readiness across the state.

According to him, the synergy between the government and security agencies has contributed greatly to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

He pledged the Nigerian Army’s continued collaboration with other agencies to ensure that Ondo remains a safe and stable environment for residents and investors.

In his response, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, thanked Major Irabor for the visit and for the army’s commitment to safeguarding the state.

Ajanaku assured that the ministry would continue to support the military and other security agencies through effective information dissemination and public enlightenment.

He emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious or unlawful activities in their communities to the appropriate authorities.

The commissioner noted that timely intelligence from the public plays a vital role in helping the government and security agencies prevent criminal acts and maintain peace.

The commissioner reaffirmed the Aiyedatiwa administration’s dedication to a secure and prosperous Ondo State, stressing that collaboration, vigilance, and communication remain key to sustaining peace and development.