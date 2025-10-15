Army, family disagree over killing of man in Delta

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa

CONTROVERSY has continued to trail the killing of Ugochukwu Oghenekaro, who had visited a friend along with two others on Sunday, at Delta Marine Logistics and Technical, DMLT Estate in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

While the army in a statement claimed that a serving soldier killed a man identified as Ugo in self-defence combat in Delta State, the family refuted the military’s claim, accusing the Army of twisting facts, spreading falsehoods, and attempting to avoid accountability over what it described as an unjustified killing.

The family also expressed shock that the Nigerian Army would turn around to label them as criminals.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Capt. Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, Headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba, said: “The Headquarters, 63 Brigade, wishes to state that a tense confrontation between a soldier and a suspected criminal occurred at the Delta Marine Logistics and the Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, Delta State, on October 13, 2025.

“The fracas resulted in the death of the suspect, who engaged the soldier on duty in a scuffle, who acted in self-defence. For the records, the incident occurred when the soldier, who was on duty at the DMLT Estate gate halted a group of individuals, who attempted to force their entry into the premises without subjecting themselves for checks.

“When the soldier questioned the group’s intention and sought to ascertain their identities, the said individuals became aggressive and unruly.

“The suspected criminals became violent when asked who they were looking for and why they were trying to enter without clearance.

“The altercation escalated into a physical struggle wherein the soldier, who acted in self defence used armed combat skills and injured one of the unruly individuals.

“The injured suspected criminal was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead later. Accordingly, Otu-Jeremi Police Division in Delta State was promptly notified about the incident for necessary action.”

Family accuses Army of cover-up, defamation, moves to sue

But the family, while reacting to the Army’s claim, through a close relative of the late Oghenekaro, Peace Idirima, who was in the same vehicle during the incident recounted the events surrounding the killing and condemned the Army’s narrative.

He said: “I am shocked the Nigerian Army would turn around and label us criminals. On Monday, we were invited to the barracks in the company of the estate management, six people from us and three from the estate. They practically begged us to accept a peaceful settlement and not escalate the matter. Now they’ve turned around to say we were trying to force entry and attacked a soldier. Where’s the evidence?

“We were accompanying Oghenekaro to meet a caterer he had paid N500,000 to prepare a cake and decorations for his wife’s upcoming birthday celebration when the tragic incident occurred. We were unarmed, posed no threat, and Oghenekaro was unjustly shot by a soldier with a history of violent behaviour, as alleged by some residents of the estate.

“When we got to the barracks, they seized our phones to stop us from recording. About six of us were there, along with three representatives from the estate management. We told them we couldn’t decide on a settlement without consulting our family.

“Now, the same people who were begging us for peace are calling us criminals. Did they find any weapons on us?

“Following the Army’s statement today (yesterday), the family has withdrawn cooperation from the ongoing police investigation and are preparing to pursue legal action. A lawyer has already been engaged today, and the family is gathering documentation including autopsy results, photographs, audio recordings, and the death certificate to support their case.

“We won’t be silenced. Instead of mourning with us, they’re slandering the name of an innocent man. We are done with talks of settlement. Let the courts decide who is telling the truth.”

We will protest to Defence Minister -Activist

Meanwhile, a rights activist, Israel Joe, has lambasted the Army for defending and shielding the soldier whom he identified as “Sefiu” with a vow to write a protest letter to the Minister of Defence as well as stage a peaceful protest, where they would hand over the corpse of the deceased man, Oghenekaro, to the Nigerian Army for them to go and bsry their crímínl as they claimed.

He said: “Full-blown military brutality has happened to Mr. Oghenekaro, and going on against Nigerian youths, and we shall stop at nothing to ensure justice is done.

“I have read with uttermost dismay and fundamental disappointment, your shameless and disgraceful statement by 63 Brigades Asaba of the Nigerian Army where you have attempted to cover your shameless murderer Sefui who murdered in cold blood an unarmed innocent young man in the presence of his brothers at Delta Marine Logistics and Technicam (DMLT) Estate in Opete Delta State.

“I think that the Nigeria Army still thinks we are in an era of fear and intimidation where citizens have no right to the truth like it was during the military era. I do not believe anyone in this generation now fears the truth in the defence of humanity and consciences.

“Let’s set the record straight. Your brazen murderer, murdered Mr. Oghenekaro, in the presence of the resident he came to visit at the estate, who pleaded with the officer molesting them that they came to see her.

“You have in a hurry called Mr. Oghenekaro a criminal, but I can tell you that the said Mr. Oghenekaro had no criminal record whether being detained by the police or had ever been prosecuted by any law enforcement agency. Where did you bring your accusations from, if not to defend your soldier who brutally murdered an innocent citizen

“The blood brothers of the said Oghenekaro, who were eye witnesses were never called during your speedy investigation all in the quest to defend your men. Is it possible to have all five brothers in the same car going for a criminal mission? Is stabbing an innocent person a part of your combat skills? Was the said innocent man unruly to a point where just one officer stabbed him to d’th yet in the presence of others?

“If he was a crímínl like you claimed, why would your officer run away into the estate after stœSìn# him? Why was he not there to keep him down? This has shown how low and shabby these disgraceful investigations are and how these persons who are mandated to combat national/state territorial security issues have decended into kíIIìng citizens and covering their evil,” he added.