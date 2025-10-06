Army dismantles illegal refineries, seizes 188,000 litres of stolen crude in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled eight illegal refining sites and seized over 188,000 litres of stolen crude oil in a large-scale operation across Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States.

The coordinated crackdown, conducted by troops of the 6 Division in collaboration with other security agencies, took place between September 21 and October 5, 2025.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah, said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta region.

“In Rivers State, troops dismantled a newly constructed illegal refining site in Joinkrama 4, Ahoada West Local Government Area,” Jonah said. “They also destroyed receivers, ovens, drums, and pipes used in processing crude, recovering over 3,500 litres of stolen oil.”

He added that soldiers intercepted a red Mercedes-Benz vacuum truck with registration number AHD 925 XA, loaded with more than 3,200 litres of stolen crude along Aba Road in Oyigbo, while the driver fled on sighting troops.

In another operation near the Imo River, troops destroyed a separate illegal refining site and recovered drum pots, receivers, and over 2,000 litres of crude stored in sacks. Additional seizures were recorded in Etche, Obeama Uzomiri waterside in Oyigbo, and Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.

In Akwa Ibom State, two Toyota Camry cars with registration numbers ANA 495 CK and AKD 233 EQ were intercepted with 120 nylon bags containing over 3,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Two suspects were arrested in Abak Local Government Area.

Troops also uncovered 950 litres of stolen petroleum products hidden in an abandoned house on Kemezia Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, commended the troops for their dedication and warned that there would be no safe haven for oil thieves in the region.

He urged all those involved in illegal activities to desist, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to protecting national assets and fostering a secure environment for legitimate socio-economic activities.