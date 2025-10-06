Army dislodges bandits’ hideouts, recovers arms, ammunition, motorcycle in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have dislodged several bandits’ hideouts in Taraba State, recovering arms, ammunition, and a motorcycle during clearance operations in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas.

The operations, conducted on Sunday, followed credible intelligence on the activities of armed groups around Tarhembe, Tornyi, TY Farm, and Kando in Tati, Takum LGA, as well as reports of farmlands destroyed in Ussa LGA.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Spokesman of the 6 Brigade, the operation was part of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, aimed at flushing out criminal elements and restoring peace in Taraba State.

“On 5 October 2025, troops simultaneously embarked on clearance operations in the affected general areas,” the statement read.

“Team A advanced into Tarhembe and Tornyi, where contact was made with bandits. The troops’ superior firepower forced the criminals to withdraw into the forest. During exploitation, the troops recovered four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, and one motorcycle.”

“Team B, which conducted operations within Lissam in Ussa LGA through Kutukok, Konkan, Fank Utaih, Kijwu, Kutukwo, Kwesati, and Alaha, cleared suspected hideouts without resistance. However, the camps were destroyed to deny the criminals freedom of action.”

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience, urging continued cooperation between security agencies and residents.

He assured communities of the Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace across Taraba State.